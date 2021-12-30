Barcelona want Morata! It is a request from Xavi, the position of Juve | First page

Barcelona want Alvaro Morata. The news, relaunched today by Brand, also finds confirmation in Italy, the Spanish striker is a specific request from Xavi, which in January wants to revolutionize the offensive department. Via Coutinho, also Luuk de Jong and, probably, Dembelé, in addition to Ferran Torres the former number 6 blaugrana asked to make an attempt for the Juventus striker, with whom, according to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, there has already been a contact. Morata would like the destination, also because his future in black and white hangs in the balance. Juventus have spent 20 million on him so far, 10 for the loan for the 2020-21 season and 10 for the loan for the current one. in June he can redeem him from Atletico Madrid for 35 million euros, but at the moment there are no signals in this direction.

THE SITUATION – Morata costs too much for the club’s coffers, but in January it will hardly change the air. The percentages of seeing him far from Turin are very low, for two reasons: the agreement with Atletico Madrid, owner of the card, should be re-discussed, and above all it would then be necessary to replace him. The blanket up front is short, if Morata Arrivabene and Cherubini were to leave, they would have to find two new faces on the market, at reasonable prices (excluding a large investment) and able to quickly get into Allegri’s idea of ​​football. Who cannot afford experiments, which for Juve’s accounts must close the season in the top four.