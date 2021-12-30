Barcelona want Morata. Offered to Juve one of Depay, Dembelè and De Jong

Barcelona’s eyes rested on Alvaro Morata. The Blaugrana club took the first step to get their hands on the Spanish center forward Juventus already in January: after the Ferran Torres hit from the City, the Catalans want to completely renew the attack and have thought of Morata. The first contact has already been made: a phone call from Xavi himself to the Juventus striker, as reported by As, or a direct contact between the agent and the Barca coach. Details that do not change the substance: Barcelona want Morata and the striker would like the transfer, given that his adventure at Juventus will end in any case at the end of the season.

The substitute knot

It remains to be understood who could be the Spaniard’s replacement at Continassa: the Blaugrana offered one of Depay, Dembelè and De Jong, a large group of forwards who have never managed to break through in Catalunya and who testify to the total technical failure of the club. All profiles that do not go well with Juventus’s need to replace a striker with an equal role: even if the 7 goals and 3 assists accumulated up to now are a rather meager booty for a striker, finding a replacement will not be easy, especially at January.

The other items

Not only Morata among the names rebounded this morning from Spain. According to the Catalan newspaper Sport, the Juventus club would have found an agreement with Dembelé, whose agent is Moussa Sissoko, for the transfer in June to Turin. Voices that have not found confirmation at least as much as the one that Barcelona would like, intending to bet strongly on De Ligt, the Dutch central who could leave Juventus at the end of the season if the right offer for the club and for the player arrives, assisted by Mino Raiola.