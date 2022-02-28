Barcelona went over Athletic and thus the table of positions of the Spanish league was set

2022-02-27
The Barcelona thrashed this Sunday athletic club (4-0) at Camp Nou for matchday 26 of the Spanish league thanks to goals from the Gabonese aubameyangthe French Ousmane Dembele and the dutch Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay.
With this resounding result, the team of Xavi returns to the Champions League positions and is in fourth place in the table with 45 points, displacing Athletic to the fifth with the same units.
Real Madrid remains the great leader of LaLiga after beating Lightning (0-1) and add 60 points. those of Ancelotti they have 18 wins, six draws and just two losses this season.
The Sevillemeanwhile, is second with 54 units after defeating Betis (2-1) earlier in the Sánchez Pizjuán. The Betis team is third with 46 points.
Villarreal He is sixth with 42 and they are hot on his heels Real society with 41. The athletic club remains in eighth place and adds 37. In ninth place is the Valencia who is 33.
Celta Vigo and Osasuna share 32 points each and the Lightning has 31. While the Cadiz the Choco Lozano It is penultimate with only 20 units. The yellow team will close the day this Monday against grenade visiting.
The table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-22