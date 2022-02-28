Barcelona went over Athletic and thus the table of positions of the Spanish league was set

2022-02-27

The Barcelona thrashed this Sunday athletic club (4-0) at Camp Nou for matchday 26 of the Spanish league thanks to goals from the Gabonese aubameyangthe French Ousmane Dembele and the dutch Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay.

Xavi had this Barcelona player and he will stand him up

With this resounding result, the team of Xavi returns to the Champions League positions and is in fourth place in the table with 45 points, displacing Athletic to the fifth with the same units.

Real Madrid remains the great leader of LaLiga after beating Lightning (0-1) and add 60 points. those of Ancelotti they have 18 wins, six draws and just two losses this season.