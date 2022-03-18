Barcelona will face Eintracht in the Europa League quarterfinals

BARCELONA — Barcelona, ​​the top contender for the Europa League title, was paired with Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinal tie, which will be played on April 7 and 14.

The first leg will be played in the German city and the second leg at the Camp Nou. The winner of this tie will meet the qualifier from the match between West Ham and Lyon, also playing, if they pass, the second leg of the semifinals at the Barça stadium.

In the other part of the draw, Leipzig will face Atalanta and Braga will face Glasgow Rangers, with the winners of each match playing the semifinals.

Eintracht, who eliminated Real Betis in extra time this past Thursday thanks to a lucky last-minute goal, entered directly into the round of 16 pot after qualifying in first place in group D, undefeated and above Olympiakos, Fenerbahçe and Antwerp.

It will be the first confrontation between Barça and Eintracht in their continental history and the return of the Barça team to Germany, after being thrashed in December by Bayern Munich in what was their farewell to the Champions League, knocked out in the group stage and led to this Europa League in which he is considered the undisputed favourite.

“We are very excited about this competition, about winning the title and because it is another way to enter the Champions League,” Xavi Hernández revealed on Thursday in Istanbul, shaking off the notion of number one contender although admitting that his team’s role is evident.

The champion of the tournament, as will be remembered, will enter the Champions League next year and will do so as the top seed, something that Barça could not aspire to unless they gave a real surprise and won a League title that they have at Real Madrid to his maximum favourite.

Ranked ninth in the Bundesliga, 23 points behind the leader Bayern, the Eintracht led by Austrian Oliver Glasner for the first season, has gone four games undefeated (three wins and one draw) after a bad run at the start of the year, with five defeats, one victory and one draw, having the Colombian Santos Borre as its top scorer, with eight goals in 35 official games, standing out in its squad the veteran Kevin Trapp in goal, indisputable since his arrival in 2018 from PSG.