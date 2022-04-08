Barcelona will go for Robert Lewandowski, but without forcing a showdown with Bayern Munich, sources say

BARCELONA — Barcelona have Robert Lewandowski on their list of potential forward targets to strengthen their forward line, but different sources tell ESPN that his signing is still a long way off.

The team led by Xavi Hernández needs to sell several players to sign a footballer like the Polish international but also from the club they slip that they do not want a war with Bayern Munich so they will only launch for their hiring if the Germans facilitate their exit.

Robert Lewandowski, in a match with Bayern Munich Martin Hangen/Getty Images

Barcelona sources revealed to ESPN that the club’s initial idea was to sign a young striker to be able to lead the attack for the next decade.

In that sense, as ESPN has been reporting, the dream of president Joan Laporta was and is Erling Haaland but at Barcelona they understand that they are at a disadvantage compared to other clubs to sign the Norwegian striker.

ESPN reported a few weeks ago that Manchester City is the best placed to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker while other sources add that Real Madrid is also better placed than Barça if the Norwegian decides to move to LaLiga.

Thus, Barça has changed its strategy and is exploring different possibilities to bring Xavi a proven attacker who can make a difference.

Lewandowski will turn 34 in August but he fits that profile and only has one year left on his contract in Munich.

In addition, the sources explain that the Polish international always wanted to play in Spain, and Laporta maintains a good relationship with his representative, the prestigious Pini Zahavi.

However, Lewandowski, who has scored 45 goals in 39 games this season, remains undisputed at Bayern and it will be difficult for the Germans to let him out at an affordable price for a Barcelona that is still in financial trouble.

Barça makes numbers while looking at what they have at home. In this sense, after the great adaptation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the sources point out to ESPN that the club wants to see how Ansu Fati returns from his injury in the last weeks of the season to make a final decision on the signing of a attacker.

Aubameyang has scored nine goals in 12 games since joining from Arsenal in January while Ansu has returned to training after three months out.