Barcelona will not throw “the house out the window” for any player, warns manager

BARCELONA — Rafael Yuste took advantage of the presentation of the tournament to be held this Easter at the club’s facilities, in which players from the Barça Academies from all over the world will participate, to go over some of the market operations and also renewals in that Barcelona is working and was conclusive with a clear warning: “We are not going to throw the house out the window with any player”.

The sports vice president of Barcelona referred both to the transfer market, with Erling Haaland in the foreground, and also in the aspect of renewals, although in this sense he unreservedly proclaimed his confidence in agreeing on the continuity of Ousmane Dembélé.

Erling Haaland is a goal of Barcelona AP

“Barça is in a very delicate financial situation and we will not throw the house out the window at any time for any player, whoever he may be”, repeated Yuste, arguing that from the club “we will look and study everything very thoroughly because it is necessary to continue working with this economic solidity that allows us to face the future… We find ourselves in a very complicated and poorly managed salary level. You have to be very careful”.

In this regard, and following the course that President Laporta marked weeks ago regarding the signing of Haaland, Yuste remained cold, even without directly naming the Norwegian striker: “We are working to restore the illusion, but we are not going to do any reckless exercise “. And he repeated that this will happen without exception. “We are going to work with great humility so that the club returns to what it was economically and we will not commit any reckless exercise for any player that puts our club at risk.”

He was more positive, and without reservation, when referring to Dembélé, implying that Barcelona will negotiate whatever it takes to achieve his renewal because he considers him a transcendental player in the future project of the club. And, even more, he wanted to be positive after the last meeting between Mateu Alemany, Barca football director, and Moussa Sissoko in Morocco, stating that the prospects are good.

“I see that Ousmane is very happy in training, perhaps as I had never seen him before” said Yuste, stating what Barcelona’s wish is, “we want him to continue at the club”, although with a bit of caution: “There is still a long road to negotiation”.

“I hope that everything ends well because he is a home player and we will do everything possible between all of us to continue the negotiations” he resolved without further clues when talking about the future of Sergi Roberto whose renewal is considered very distant around the Camp Nou, something diametrically different of the Gavi case: “He is an example for all. He is a very important weight and we are working to be able to reach an agreement with him and with his agent” he closed.