Barcelona will pay 20 million for Carlos Soler and will sell one of its stars from the current squad Frenkie De Jong Xavi Hernández Valencia LaLiga

Barcelona has already started the plan for the 2022-23 season, therefore, the Barça institution would have already closed its first signing, being the footballer Carlos Solerwho currently plays for the club Valencia.

According to what has been reported by the Daily Acethe Catalan cast already has an agreement with the Mestalla team for the current 25-year-old athlete, for which he would pay his termination clause, which equals 20 million euros.

But despite the fact that there is already a word agreement with Valencia, the culé team intends to sell Frenkie De Jong, an exit that has even already been approved by coach Xavi Hernández.

The reason? Well, the Spanish team feels that the Dutchman will not intend to renew with the club, therefore, they prefer to sell him before the end of his contract. For that reason, They have already appraised it at 70 million euroswaiting for an offer to arrive for the player from the Bayern Munich either Man Utdcasts that have shown interest in having him in their ranks for the next campaign.