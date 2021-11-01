Barclays CEO Jes Staley- Corriere.it resigns

The CEO of the British banking giant left on November 1: the ties with the US financier, at the center of a child trafficking and committed suicide in prison in 2019, would have ended in 2015

WASHINGTON – There is still a poisonous tail of the “Epstein case”.

Jes Staley, chief executive of the British bank Barclays he resigned today, Monday 1 November, after having read the preliminary conclusions of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the body that monitors competition in the financial markets, protecting savers and investors.

The document contains revelations about the relationship between Staley and the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of child trafficking and sexual abuse, who committed suicide in August 2019 in a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

The relationship between the two would have ended in 2015 and therefore dates back to the time when Staley worked at Jp Morgan, of which he became CEO, and then at BlueMontain Capital.

Jes, 64, born in Boston, married, two daughters, arrived at Barclays in October 2015. However, in a statement, the bank said that, “in view of the conclusions reached by the FCA, Mr. Staley and the board have agreed »to terminate the employment contract. A classic solution. The manager resigns and will be freer to defend himself, without affecting the reputation of the institution he directs.

Staley had already said to not knowing anything about Epstein’s double life, even though he regretted dating him.

It is not the only one. The news in recent years is full of important politicians and celebrities who have distanced themselves from it. Bill Clinton And Donald Trump, just to name two. The first was for 26 times, between 2001 and 2003, a guest of the “Lolita Express”, the private jet with which Epstein drove his friends around the world, between a party and an exclusive party. Donald Trump would also come aboard sometime.

Between the 1990s and 2000s, the then New York builder was a regular presence in Manhattan clubs. In those circles he met and sympathized with «Jeffrey», as he told the «New York Magazine» in 2002: «He is an incredible character, very funny. He also likes women, even if they must be very young ».

The FBI translated these words into dire indictments. Epstein, with the help of his partner, lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, had built a circuit of exploitation and sexual abuse.

Investigators found that between 2002 and 2006 the two attracted hundreds of girls, all minors, in a luxurious New York home, one block from Central Park. The young women were recruited for $ 100-200 and had to produce themselves in a “massage session” which often ended in a sexual assault. Similar parties were also organized in a villa in Palm Beach, Florida, with several friends and acquaintances of “Jeffrey” and “Ghislaine”.

The trail of suspicions had already touched Great Britain, even involving the Prince Andrew

, the third son of Queen Elizabeth II. The American Virginia Roberts Giuffrè accuses him of raping her when she was a minor. The civil case is pending. And now even one of the most prominent bankers in London is called to clarify, perhaps to defend himself.