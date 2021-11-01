Barclays, CEO resigns after investigations by the British financial regulator on relations with Epstein
Jes Staley, the CEO of the Anglo-Saxon banking group Barclays will resign due to an investigation concerning his involvement in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier tried for sexual abuse of minors and traffic of prostitution, who died in prison in 2019. CS Venkatakrishnan (known as Venkat), currently in charge of global markets, will succeed him with immediate effect.
The preliminary conclusions of the investigations by the financial regulator English, which the manager intends to contest and of which the bank would have been informed on Friday 29 October, concern the terms in which Staley had defined his relationship with Epstein to his employer and the consequent response in this regard that had been provided by Barclays all ‘authority. The bank said the investigation revealed no evidence that Staley was aware of Epstein’s alleged crimes.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Draghi is not enough: the spread is at its highest for a year. Inflation boom weighs: rate at 4.1% in the eurozone, in Italy an increase of 2.9%