Barclays, CEO resigns after investigations by the British financial regulator on relations with Epstein

Zach Shipman
Jes Staley, the CEO of the Anglo-Saxon banking group Barclays will resign due to an investigation concerning his involvement in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier tried for sexual abuse of minors and traffic of prostitution, who died in prison in 2019. CS Venkatakrishnan (known as Venkat), currently in charge of global markets, will succeed him with immediate effect.

The preliminary conclusions of the investigations by the financial regulator English, which the manager intends to contest and of which the bank would have been informed on Friday 29 October, concern the terms in which Staley had defined his relationship with Epstein to his employer and the consequent response in this regard that had been provided by Barclays all ‘authority. The bank said the investigation revealed no evidence that Staley was aware of Epstein’s alleged crimes.

Draghi is not enough: the spread is at its highest for a year. Inflation boom weighs: rate at 4.1% in the eurozone, in Italy an increase of 2.9%

