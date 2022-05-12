Barcos hinted that Waldir is a bad guy by saying that Alianza was given a penalty

The victory against San Martín generated an immediate reaction from Waldir Sáenz. The Blue and Whites’ historic goalscorer did not keep silent about the way in which the result was given at the Alberto Gallardo. And it is that to the surprise of many, the popular “Wally” was clear in saying that Lima Alliance should have received four goals.

In addition to this, Waldir Sáenz continued to attack the intimates, ensuring that the referee Gean Barbagelatta gave a non-existent penalty to the team Carlos Bustos.

“Look, thank San Martín who did not score four goals against Alianza Lima, on top of that they gave him a penalty. There is no way that they have not charged Alianza penalties because none were, is this a penalty?”was what he mentioned in PBO Campeonísimo.

However, these acidic comments would not end there, since forward Hernán Barcos decided to respond to him, through a comment from an Alliance fan who stated that Waldir is a bad guy or an imbe…, emphasizing that he is both. “Both” indicated the ‘Pirate’.

Hernán Barcos stated that Waldir Sáenz is a bad guy.

It should be noted that the penalty charged to Christian Benavente in duel with San Martin made Hernan Barcos score the only goal of the game from a penalty, thus giving the three points to the Blue and Whites and putting them in the fight for the Apertura Tournament.

How was the penalty charged by Hernán Barcos?

This was the penalty that Alianza Lima was charged in the duel with San Martín.