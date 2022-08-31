‘Bardo’, by González Iñárritu, already has a release date

Mexico City.- The movie Bard or false chronicle of a few truthsof Alejandro Gonzalez Inarrituwill premiere in Mexico on October 27, after its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where it competes for the main prize, the Golden Lion.

Bard It will hit theaters throughout Mexico first, followed by a limited release in theaters in the United States, Spain, and Argentina on November 4; ahead of its global release on November 18.

To finally arrive on Netflix on December 16.

This was reported by the streaming platform, producer of the most recent film by the four-time Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker.

In addition Netflix shared the official poster of the film.

what is it about Bard?



Bardo o Falsa Crónica de Unas Cuantas Verdades is an epic, immersive and visually stunning experience that contrasts with the moving and intimate personal journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after receiving a prestigious international award , is forced to return to his home country, not knowing that this simple trip will take him to an existential limit. The absurdity of his memories and fears infiltrate his present, filling his daily life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.

With deep emotion and laughter aplenty, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, Mexican history, and the deep family ties he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what it means to be human in these peculiar times.

Daniel Giménez Cacho plays the journalist Silverio Gama in an extraordinary performance.

Bardo is Iñárritu’s first film shot in Mexico since Amores Perros in 2000, it was filmed during the pandemic.

Written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone (Oscar-winning screenplay for Birdman Y beautiful), the film features production design by Oscar-winning Mexican designer Eugenio Caballero (Rome, Pan’s Labyrinth).

Bard will premiere on Netflix.

