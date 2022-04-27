‘Bardo’, the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu will premiere on Netflix at the end of 2022
Netflix is giving kicks of drowning, or that is what we Internet users perceive, for which reason it has now acquired the new production of the multi-award-winning Mexican director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, which is expected to be released through the streaming giant at the end of the year .
It is “Bardo, the false chronicle of a few truths”, a Mexican production, directed by Iñárritu, starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, and Darius Khondji as director of photography.
Daniel Giménez Cacho has starred in films such as “Cronos”, “Colosio: the murder”, “Bad education”, “Start my life”, “Snow White”, etc.
While Darius Khondji has been a cinematographer for movies like “Midnight in Paris”, “Seven” and “Amour”, to name a few.
Iñárritu has won the Oscar twice for his films “Birdman” and “The Revenant”.
This is not the first time that Netflix has acquired a Mexican film of this nature, it already did so with “ROMA”, by Alfonso Cuarón.
The film “Bardo” is already in post-production and images of the team filming in some parts of Mexico City have been leaked.
