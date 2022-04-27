‘Bardo’, the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu will premiere on Netflix at the end of 2022

Netflix is ​​giving kicks of drowning, or that is what we Internet users perceive, for which reason it has now acquired the new production of the multi-award-winning Mexican director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, which is expected to be released through the streaming giant at the end of the year .

It is “Bardo, the false chronicle of a few truths”, a Mexican production, directed by Iñárritu, starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, and Darius Khondji as director of photography.

Daniel Giménez Cacho has starred in films such as “Cronos”, “Colosio: the murder”, “Bad education”, “Start my life”, “Snow White”, etc.

While Darius Khondji has been a cinematographer for movies like “Midnight in Paris”, “Seven” and “Amour”, to name a few.

Iñárritu has won the Oscar twice for his films “Birdman” and “The Revenant”.

This is not the first time that Netflix has acquired a Mexican film of this nature, it already did so with “ROMA”, by Alfonso Cuarón.

The film “Bardo” is already in post-production and images of the team filming in some parts of Mexico City have been leaked.