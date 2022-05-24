Bare photo requests: Barely of legal age, Charli D’Amelio suffers sexual harassment on the Net
Internet users waited for the TikTok star to turn 18 to ask him to open an OnlyFans account. Like her, Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish were harassed when they came of age.
- Lauren Cavin-Hostettler
The tiktokeuse Charli D’Amelio has just celebrated her 18th birthday. On Twitter, many Internet users, who were expecting her majority, asked her to post naked photos now that she has reached the minimum age required to post on the adult subscription site, OnlyFans.
Fans of the TikTok star have come to his defense by denouncing “alarming search results on this application for Charli d’Amelio, who just turned 18 two days ago”.
The young woman has already spoken about the excesses of social networks: “Honestly, it’s extremely frustrating to be a teenager and to have to let millions and millions of people talk about my appearance”, she had shared in 2020, mentioning the difficulty of experiencing cyberbullying and the sexualization to which she is subjected on social networks. “Grow up and stop sexualizing teenagers, it’s not funny, it’s disgusting!”
Countdowns and Research on PornHub
Unfortunately, this kind of situation is not new. Other young female celebrities have been sexualized online. Countdowns to coming of age for “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown, who turned 18 on February 22, were online. “I definitely see a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react since my coming of age. It’s disgusting.”
On Billie Eilish’s 18th birthday, it was among the most popular searches on PornHub and Emma Watson told ‘Cosmopolitan’: ‘I walked out of my birthday party and photographers lay on the cobblestones to take photos up my skirt, which were then published and made headlines in English newspapers the next morning. If they had published these photos 24 hours earlier, it would have been illegal. But because I was now 18, they could do it legally.”