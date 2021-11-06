Barella 2026: “Happy to fight for these colors again”

Nicolò Barella and Inter, the story continues. The midfielder born in 1997 has just signed the extension of his contract with the Nerazzurri, until 2026: “I’m happy to have renewed my contract and to fight again for these colors. I send a greeting to all the Nerazzurri fans, Forza Inter!”, the message to the Inter fans, enthusiastic about the renewal of the number 23.

Barella joined Inter in the summer of 2019 from Cagliari. A deep bond that of Nicolò with the city and its region. With the Cagliari shirt, Nicolò made his Serie A debut and became the youngest captain in the history of the club. After 112 games and 7 goals with Cagliari, Barella made his debut with Inter in the 4-0 victory over Lecce on 26 August 2019.

Since that day the midfielder has made 102 appearances for Inter, scoring 8 goals. The first came in his Champions League debut, in September 2019 at San Siro against Slavia Prague. Four goals scored in the first season for the Nerazzurri, including the one in the quarter-finals of the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen and the wonderful one in the league against Hellas.

Last season, Barella was one of the protagonists of the Nerazzurri’s Scudetto ride: 36 league appearances with 3 goals, among which the one scored against Juventus in the 2-0 at San Siro stands out. An absolute continuity of performance for the midfielder, who crowned the dream of winning the Italian flag with his favorite team. At the end of the season he was proclaimed by the Lega “Best midfielder of Serie A 2020/2021”.

An unforgettable summer for Barella: already a staple of the Italian national team, he played as a protagonist in the European Championships won by Italy, scoring the important goal in the quarter-finals against Belgium. After the Scudetto, therefore, Barella raised the European title with the Azzurri. There are currently 33 appearances for Italy, with 7 goals.

This season Barella has been on the pitch as a starter in all 15 Inter matches, scoring against Bologna in the league and serving 5 assists. Now he is ready to continue his Nerazzurri adventure!





English Version