Barella and the “crocodile” dive in Sheriff-Inter for Brozovic’s goal – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The Inter midfielder is on his team-mate’s shooting path, he has the brilliant idea of ​​throwing himself to the ground. And the photo goes around the web

In the wrong place at the wrong time. This risk happens to everyone. Paradoxically also a an often decisive player like Barella. And here is his genius, his touch of class.

It all happens during the second half of Sheriff-Inter, the fourth day of the Champions League, a match played on Wednesday 3 November and won by the Nerazzurri 3-1 in Moldova. On the result of 0-0, with the hosts defending the draw by playing an ultra defensive match, Brozovic broke the deadlock with a great shot from the edge on a touch by Vidal, overflowing. But the real winning intuition, that of Barella, has not escaped anyone. At the time of the conclusion, the Nerazzurri midfielder was in the path of the Croatian.

So to avoid blocking his teammate, Barella didn’t think twice about diving on the ground to free Brozovic’s view and avoid stopping the shot. In conclusion, a “crocodile” dip to favor one of the inventors of the “crocodile” on punishment, the Croatian precisely. The image went around the web and made Inter fans go crazy. Which gave birth to funny memes. Merit to Barella. His gesture does not have the classicism of the usual strokes. It is not a heel strike, it is not a header. But it was decisive for the Inter advantage.