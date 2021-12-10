Barella: “From Inzaghi serenity. Ugly red but in Madrid Inter played it. Brozo … “

“Inter have always shown me their confidence, even before the renewal. I am happy with the extension, wanted by both sides.”

Nicolò Barella spoke to Sky Sport after the Nerazzurri’s defeat in Madrid. The Inter midfielder has apologized for the dismissal and has already projected on the team’s goals for this season.

Do you feel more confident after the contract renewal?

“Inter have always shown me their confidence, even before the renewal. I am happy with the extension, wanted by both sides. I hope the fans are also happy with my choice and I can only thank you. both the company and the supporters who have always given me their support since I arrived “

“There is Samir Handanovic, there is Ranocchia, there are many players who have also experienced dark times at Inter, in teams that were not like the current one. So it is right that now they enjoy the moment, they are the captains . We are very happy and they give us a hand “

The Madrid red was a bit indigestible, were you able to digest it?

“I’m sorry, reviewing it is just a scene that I don’t like. I had a hot, bad reaction, but I think he too was wrong to push me on the billboards. He could have avoided it, as I could have avoided such a reaction. I was wrong. to fall into the trap, I apologize to everyone because I left the team of 10 in such an important game and this is the thing that I regret most “

What leaves such a defeat at the Bernabeu?

“Leave awareness because in any case we went to Madrid and we played the game. Then there were the episodes. I missed a goal in front of the goal, there was a save on Perisic’s shot. The game could have taken another direction , but it was up to us to put it in the right direction. The awareness remains that we played it at the Bernabeu with Real Madrid which is a great team, this also leaves us something for the future. “

“What we experienced last year left us with a lot of awareness, we have a Scudetto on our chest, we learned a lot from our mistakes. The coach then gave us a little more, a little more serenity and this probably helped us. after two intense and difficult years, despite the many satisfactions they gave us “

How was your friendship with Brozovic born? What do a Sardinian and a Croatian have in common?

“It seems like a joke … it was born because Brozo is a real boy, always sincere, we find ourselves very temperamentally, even if he is more extroverted on social networks. A bond was born, we have fun together, he makes me have fun”

Is there any concern in view of the play-off to go to the World Cup in Qatar?

“We are European champions, the others should be worried too, not just us. There was a period when the ball seemed almost not to want to enter, we had the opportunities to qualify directly for the World Cup, but obviously this was our destiny. path. We will try in every way to go to the World Cup and I am convinced that we will succeed. “

Are you a wine lover, we have prepared this ‘special’ list of wines for you, associating them with a goal for 2022. Which do you prefer?

“I would like to score 10 goals in the league. Goal of the former against Cagliari? I can’t want it, it has already happened and I also apologized. I would order the wine that reminds me of the assist against Real Madrid, so it would help me forget the match. last race against them. In the magnum wines I would order the second star: it would be the confirmation of our work, it would mean giving continuity to the path we have undertaken. Then I would like to be there at the World Championship in Qatar “.