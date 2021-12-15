Barella: “I love Inter, like Brozo. Liverpool? They won’t be happy either “

The Nerazzurri midfielder awarded at the Gazzetta Awards: “This is what Inzaghi gave us different from Conte”

Alessandro Cavasinni

Awarded at the Gazzetta Awards in the ‘exploit of the year’ category for winning the Scudetto and the European Championship, Nicolò Barella spoke exclusively to the pink newspaper. Here are the statements of the Inter midfielder after yesterday’s previews. “Since I was a boy I had imagined myself one day at Inter, dreaming of being there while the team was winning the Scudetto of the second star. Now that I am there, I will not stop, I want it to be this year already.”

Ok, but the competition is fierce. Give one reason, only one, as to why Inter will still be champions.

“The premise is a must: there is more competition than last season, I think the tournament will be balanced until the end. But we have something more than the others. And it is awareness, experience. We know how you win, we have already done it. And this aspect we carry inside us, every time we go out on the pitch it is something that you feel. We feel it, the opponents feel it too “.

First he used the term “satisfaction”. Clearly stated: it seems that you are carried away by the motivation to deny those who put you in the third row after the summer market.

“And that’s right. I think the season is saying that if some strong players have started, others as good as they have arrived. For sure, reasserting ourselves is more difficult than winning the first time. We are driven by the desire to prove that we are still strong. , who are still us, who know how to be protagonists. And we will show it to the end “.

In your opinion, is there anyone who regretted asking to leave?

“Everyone makes their own choices, someone had the opportunity to leave and decided that way, while others decided to stay”.

For example, Barella has had a few opportunities.

“But I have always said that my goal was to stay at Inter, at least at this moment. I am delighted with the choice I made, as well as with the trust of the club. Everyone has their own story. And at the end of their career they will look back and see if to be happy or disappointed for the choice made “.

What has Inzaghi added compared to the team that dominated the championship last year?

“He left us a little more free to express ourselves. Not because Conte” forced “us to who knows what. But Inzaghi with his charisma involved us, giving us the possibility to make choices. And this thing probably needed and has us helped at all levels, after two intense years in which we always worked following the same concept “.

Champions Chapter. Ahead you have Liverpool, with a big player like Real Madrid, however, you were unable to pass. They are truly “unplayable” i Reds?

“In Europe when you get to the knockout phase it is inevitable to meet certain teams. You can’t escape, the level is high, it’s the Champions League. Liverpool are very strong and healthy too, but I don’t think they were very happy to have I caught Inter. I think the match will be balanced. In Madrid we dominated for 60 ‘, then I made a mistake and I ruined the evening for myself and my teammates. I hope at least to be there for the second leg. “

Renewal Brozovic: can Inter fans rest assured?

“I know that Brozovic is very attached to these colors, the demonstration is in the spectacular way he is playing. He loves Inter, he has given a lot for this team. And he did it even in years when it was difficult to play here. Then the choice will be yours, of course. “

Follow the entire Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now