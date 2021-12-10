Barella: ‘In Madrid I was wrong like Militao, I hope in just one day out. Inzaghi gave Inter something more than Conte, I captain … ‘| First page

Nicolò Barella, Inter midfielder, spoke to the microphones of Sport Mediaset, returning to the episode ofred card at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid: “It was a push. I made a mistake in reacting at that moment also because it was not a nice gesture for all those who watched. I reacted to a provocation, I could avoid by not falling into the trap how Eder Militao could have avoided. sorry, I talked to him and the referee. I felt I had to apologize regardless of this, then if they would like to give me just one day of disqualification I will be happy. Playing for Inter is always a pride, the captain is now Samir Handanovice deserves it. I’m just a guy who tries to do my best. “

Then to Sky; “Inter have always shown me confidence even before the renewal, I’m happy to have found an agreement. I hope the fans are also happy with my choice, I thank them and the club who have always supported me.”

ON COUNT – “What we experienced last year gives us a lot of awareness, we have a Scudetto on our chest, we have learned from our mistakes. Then the coach (Inzaghi ed) gave us something more, maybe more serenity, probably that has helped after two intense and difficult years that have given us so much satisfaction “.

ABOUT BROZOVIC – “A Sardinian and a Croatian together, a joke (laughs ed). The friendship was born because Brozo is a true one, always sincere, we find each other very temperamentally. We have created a bond, we have fun together”.

ON THE NATIONAL – “We are European champions, so the others should worry too. There was a moment when the ball did not want to enter, now we will try to go to the World Cup through the play-offs: I am convinced that we will succeed.”

