Barella: “Inzaghi gave us peace of mind after the intense years spent with Conte”

The Nerazzurri midfielder: “I’d like the second star, it would be a confirmation of the work done”

Day of interviews today for Nicolò Stretcher, who also paused to speak to Sky Sports after chat with Sportmediaset. It starts from renewal until 2026, signed a month ago now: “Inter have always shown confidence in me even before the renewal, I’m happy to have found an agreement. I hope the fans are also happy with my choice, I thank them and the club that they have always supported me “.

The former Cagliari on the future as a Nerazzurri captain postpones any discussion for a reason: “There are Samir (Handanovic ed) and Ranocchia, players who have gone through dark periods in an Inter that is not what it is now. moment, they are the captains and we are not very happy with their help “.

The discussion inevitably shifts to the expulsion remedied at the Bernabeu: “I’m sorry because, seeing it again, it’s a scene I don’t like. It was a bad reaction, even Militao made a mistake in pushing me against the billboards, We could have avoided both, I was wrong to fall into a trap; I apologize to everyone because I left the team in ten in an important match. This is what I regret most. The match with Real, however, leaves us aware, we went to Madrid to play the game and we were condemned by the episodes as my wrong goal in front of the door. It was up to us to put the game in a certain direction, we are left with the awareness for the future “.

Speaking of trust, the one inherited from the Conte two-year period has an inestimable value: “What we experienced last year gives us a lot of awareness, we have a Scudetto on our chest, we have learned from our mistakes. Then the coach (Inzaghi ed) gave us given a little more, maybe more serenity, probably that helped us after two intense and difficult years that gave us so much satisfaction “.

We move on to talk about the relationship between Barella and Brozovic: “A Sardinian and a Croatian together, a joke (laughs ed). The friendship was born because Brozo is a true one, always sincere, we find each other very temperamentally. We have created a bond, we have fun together”.

Barella also opens the National chapter: “We are European champions, so the others should worry too. There was a moment when the ball did not want to enter, now we will try to go to the World Cup through the play-offs: I am convinced that we have it. we will do “.

Finally, the moment of the game arrives in which Barella is called to be a sommelier choosing a wine for each personal goal: “I would like to score ten goals because I haven’t scored for a long time, so I order the bubbles. A goal against Cagliari? I may want another one, when I scored last year I immediately apologized. Finally, since I would like to forget what happened with Real on Tuesday, I order a doc wine for the assist I gave them last year. Definitely in the magnum bottles I would put the second star, it would confirm the work done: we would give continuity to the path we have undertaken. Then it is clear that I would like to be there in Qatar 2022 “.

December 10, 2021 (change December 10, 2021 | 16:02)

