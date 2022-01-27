Barella: “I’ve always sympathized with Inter, I had Ronaldo and Recoba shirts”

The midfielder talks about himself, between the link with his origins, the beginnings of his career and the Nerazzurri present

The origins, the bond with Cagliari and Sardinia, the first experience away from home, in Como, the arrival and the consecration to Inter, a club with which he has been linked by a thin thread since he was a child: Nicolò Barella talks about himself in a 360-degree interview granted to “Careers”, the first appointment of the new format of Inter TV broadcast on DAZN.

“I was born in Pirri and Sestu is the town where I went to live with my parents. I am very attached to my land and proud of my origins. Sardinian? I use it here in Milan when I don’t want people to understand me! You can do everything in your career but you will never do what Gigi Riva did for Cagliari. When he told me he knew me and complimented me, he made me proud of what I do and what I have done. “

THE LOAN IN COMO – “My first experience away from home, it was destined to be close to Milan. It was difficult because the relegation came, but nice because I found a group of amazing guys that I still feel with. There were so many changes in that period that helped me grow, I can only say thank you to the city of Como. Matteoli is one of the most important people I have met in my short career. He made me grow in all the youth academies then he took me to Como, I can only thank him. When I arrived at Inter he was happy and excited because there was another thing that united our path“.

THE LINK WITH INTER – “When my father went out for work he always wore me a city team outfit and I used them when we played games with my cousins. At Inter I had one from Ronaldo and one from Recoba. I have always said that I am a Cagliari fan but I have always sympathized with Inter because many of my family supported Inter“.

January 27, 2022 (change January 27, 2022 | 15:59)

