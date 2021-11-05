Barella renews with Inter until 2026. Future as a captain?
The sports director Ausilio had announced it before the Champions League match on Wednesday. The post Handanovic band could pass to him. He will pocket 5 million per season. “Happy to fight again with these colors”
Now it’s official: Nicolò Barella has renewed his contract with Inter until 2026. The extension had already been in fact announced by Piero Ausilio before the Champions League match against Sheriff Tiraspol: “The renewal can come even before the derby” . No sooner said than done. “I am happy to have renewed my contract and to fight again with these colors: come on Inter”, the first words of the midfielder after the announcement. The previous contract was expiring in 2024: Barella will earn about 5 million euros net per season.
band in sight?
The midfielder, born in 1997, arrived at Inter in the summer of 2019 and soon became a must for the Nerazzurri, both with Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi: in this start to the season the former Cagliari midfielder has always 1 ‘field.
In the summer, Barella was also the protagonist of Italy’s victory at the European Championships: his future is in Milan, with the concrete possibility of wearing the captain’s armband of Inter after Samir Handanovic’s farewell. After Lautaro Martinez, therefore, the Nerazzurri completed another very important renewal.
November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 17:06)
