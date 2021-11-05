Barella renews with Inter until 2026. Future as a captain?

Now it’s official: Nicolò Barella has renewed his contract with Inter until 2026. The extension had already been in fact announced by Piero Ausilio before the Champions League match against Sheriff Tiraspol: “The renewal can come even before the derby” . No sooner said than done. “I am happy to have renewed my contract and to fight again with these colors: come on Inter”, the first words of the midfielder after the announcement. The previous contract was expiring in 2024: Barella will earn about 5 million euros net per season.