Barella suspended for two days, the reason

The last at Inter with the disqualification of Nicolò Barella for two daysthere will be no appeal by Inter to reduce the disqualification that UEFA has established for the player in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Liverpool.

Nicolò Barella will miss both matches against Liverpool through suspension. UEFA, through its official website, has announced the decision taken by the Ethics and Discipline Committee after the expulsion of the midfielder during Real Madrid-Inter for a reaction foul on Eder Militao. The Nerazzurri player was given two days of disqualification, to be served in the two matches of the Champions League round of 16 against the Reds.

