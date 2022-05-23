Barely an adult, Charli D’Amelio is sexualized on the internet

The tiktoker Charli D’Amelio just celebrated its 18th birthday. On Twitter, many Internet users, who were expecting her majority, asked her to post naked photos now that she has reached the minimum age required to post on the adult subscription site, OnlyFans .

Fans of the TikTok star have come to his defense by denouncing “alarming search results on this application for Charli d’Amelio, who just turned 18 two days ago”.

The young woman has already spoken about the excesses of social networks: “Honestly, it’s extremely frustrating to be a teenager and to have to leave millions and millions of people talking about my appearance “, she shared in 2020, mentioning the difficulty of living with cyberbullying and the sexualization to which she is subjected on social networks. “Grow up and stop sexualizing teenagers, it’s not funny, it’s disgusting!”

Countdowns and Research on PornHub

Unfortunately, this kind of situation is not new. Other young female celebrities have been sexualized online. Countdowns to coming of age for “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown, who turned 18 on February 22, were online. “I definitely see a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react since my coming of age. It’s disgusting.”