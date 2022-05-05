Barely out of childhood and asserted feminists

They have barely emerged from childhood and claim to be “feminists!”: the #MeToo wave, social networks and celebrities have raised awareness among very young girls. They are still not very militant, but for them, “feminism is normal”.

“It’s something normal for all girls and even for boys,” 15-year-old Salomé told AFP. This young Parisian has “always heard” of this notion, “impossible to escape it”, between the news, conversations with friends and especially social networks.

On Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, “feminist ideas come to you without you looking for them”, through images and messages shared by contacts or suggested by algorithms, underlines Josiane Jouët, media sociologist who published ” Digital, feminism and society” (Presses des Mines).

A phenomenon that has been reinforced since the movement to denounce sexist violence #MeToo, born in 2017 and a real catalyst, according to the sociologist.

#StopFeminicides, #DoublePeine, #LaHonteDoitChangerDeCamp: “When I saw all the hashtags on the networks, it made me want to understand what was going on”, testifies Charlotte, 14, who lives near Toulon. His observation: “Society favors men too much and belittles women”.

– New models –

Teenage girls do not necessarily follow the accounts of feminist associations but are interested in those of influencers, such as Marion Séclin (Mady) or personalities such as singers Ariana Grande, Angèle or Beyoncé, who also carry these ideas.

“We have come out of academic models. These new icons allow the informal penetration of feminist themes into popular culture”, deciphers Ms. Jouët.

Celebrities have also helped make these ideas “cool” and appealing to today’s teenage girls. A paradigm shift when “feminism” was almost a dirty word for their parents’ generation.

“At certain times, there are ebbs, and at others, feminism is very strong”, as currently, explains Françoise Picq, historian of feminism who observes a rejuvenation of the movement in the long term.

In this context, adolescent girls aged 12, 13 or 14 “absorb these ideas like sponges”, notes clinical psychologist Béatrice Copper-Royer, co-author of “Adolescentes sur le fil” (Marabout, 2021).

“I don’t know one who doesn’t call herself a feminist. But these young girls in full construction are not militant and sometimes have paradoxical behavior”, especially vis-à-vis boys, she nuances.

– “Snowball effect” –

Same observation at Osez le féminisme!, which intervenes in colleges and high schools to make adolescents aware of gender equality.

“Young people are more aware of subjects related to feminism, such as gender stereotypes or sexual orientation, but there is still ridicule when people do not fit into the usual boxes”, notes Alyssa Ahrabare, spokesperson for the association.

But “even if young people do not always fully integrate feminist principles into their behavior, their greater exposure to this discourse will have a snowball effect” in society, she believes.

The wider dissemination of feminist ideas is already bringing more young girls to activism. High school girls take part in demonstrations on March 8 for women’s rights and November 20 against violence.

At 16, some push the door of associations, like #NousToutes, which fights against sexist and sexual violence. The collective has around fifty branches in high schools and universities in France.

Lucie has been interested in these questions since she was 14 years old. At 17, she decided to act and created with two friends a #NousToutes committee in her high school in Barr (Bas-Rhin) to raise awareness among students about gender-based violence. “I want to make my voice heard”, says this former “junior feminist”.