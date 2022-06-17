Barely Recognizable Charlize Theron: Raven Black Hair and 80s Cut, She Surprises

The beautiful actress and model Charlize Theron organized an important charity evening on June 11, 2022. For the occasion, she stood out with a brand new head.

The beautiful and sensual American actress of South African origin Charlize Theron displayed herself with a compelling new makeover. Known for her beautiful, dazzling blonde hair, the 46-year-old actress opted for a total metamorphosis of her hair style. On June 11, 2022, the magnificent muse of Dior organized the charity evening “Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022in Universal City, Calif. Charming and bubbly, Charlize Theron was spotted with actor Jeff Goldblum.

Sublime with her new wispy bangs framing her face, Charlize Theron hosted her charity evening. The actress created her association in 2007, specifies the Paris Match. the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project works with young Africans while supporting the fight against AIDS. Charlize distinguished herself with a new hairstyle from the 80s : the mullet cut. The mullet cut is quite difficult to adopt. The magazine She describes it as being a cup “sometimes corny sometimes in the wind“. This does not mean that celebrities like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus or even Úrsula Corberó of the “Money Heist“did not adopt it.

Charlize Theron bets on a radical hair change

Charlize Theron didn’t just change haircut. The beautiful actress and model has also stripped of her natural blonde hair to adopt jet black hair. Point of error in taste for the actress, the raven black perfectly highlights her captivating pretty clear eyes. Thereby, the actress of Mad Max: Fury Road opted for a new oscillating look between darkness and rock’n’roll. To highlight her new transformation, the actress from South Africa bet on a white shirt in plastron and a chic and relaxed blue denim.