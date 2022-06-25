Barely released his surprise album, Drake announces another EP to come

While he has just unveiled a new album entitled Honestly, Nevermind without any notice, Drake is already planning the sequel. On the program, a collection of poems in collaboration with Kenzo, a return to the stage and, above all, a new EP already in preparation.

Indeed, during an episode of Table for Onehis show broadcast on SiriusXM radio, the rapper has announced that he is preparing the third part of his series of EPs entitled Scary Hoursthe first two opuses, being published in 2018 and 2021 and including in particular the titles God’s Plan and What’s Next.

“I have another Scary Hours which is coming soon. Maybe not right away. I just need you to hear this now. I’m going to put some slaps with this EP Scary Hours. I love this lease, “launched Drake, after confiding that it took “six or seven months” to prepare his latest album.

Soon on stage

“Thank you to everyone who helped me with this,” Drake said, before addressing his desire to get back on stage as soon as possible.

“I hope you are having a great summer. I hope to spend part of it with you, whether it’s with the OVO Fest or whatever concert we can put together. I can’t wait to show people some love – it’s been too long,” he concluded.