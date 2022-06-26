Barely separated from Booker, Kendall Jenner hit on by an NBA star!

Dirty spring for Devin Booker. Sadly out of the playoffs with his Suns against Dallas in the conference semi-finals, the All-Star also saw his romance with Kendall Jenner come to an end. Moreover, another player was quick to try an approach with the starlet of the Kardashian family, newly single. No time to wait…

Being an NBA player and in a relationship with a Kardashian means exposing yourself to suffering the great curse that strikes all who have ventured there. Devin Booker could well be the latest, he who made very disappointing playoffs, in full rupture with Kendall Jenner. The news has actually been formalized by several sites, even if the two former lovebirds claim to remain on good terms. Only here: the star is now single, and she is envious…

Lonzo Ball goes all out on Kendall Jenner

Also author of a frustrating season, rotten by injuries, Lonzo Ball indeed seems to seek comfort by seducing Kendall. In any case, this was revealed by the site Side Action, which notes that the leader of Chicago is among the most insistent in this quest:

Several NBA players are trying their luck with Kendall Jenner following her breakup with Devin Booker. One player who is particularly mentioned on this topic is Lonzo Ball. He is currently recovering in Los Angeles, and also owns a home there.

Pure product of California, “Zo” spends most of his time there when he is not in Chicago with his Bulls. As a reminder, the former Lakers point guard is already the father of a little Zoey. The break with Denise Garcia was made in chaos, and the number 2 of the 2017 Draft is now a heart to take… like Kendall Jenner.

In any case, the eldest of the Ball siblings has big assets to claim to seduce his sweetheart, since he recently invested in a sublime property at 7.3 million dollars:

Lonzo Ball has purchased a $7.3 million mansion just outside of Los Angeles 🏠 ➖ 6200 sq. ft. 6 BR, 8 BA

➖ AstroTurf lawn, fire pit

➖ Infinity pool, patios on all sides The Bulls star owns several properties in Southern California, and this is his largest investment to date. pic.twitter.com/2coHT6Svv4 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 5, 2022

Like other NBA players, Lonzo Ball is looking to spruce up his summer by seducing Kendall Jenner. Not sure that LaVar sees this project in a good light!