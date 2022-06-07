Barely separated from Pique, she follows two mega stars… The fans go crazy!

Lately, a new panic the planets people and football. Shakira would have grilled her darling Gerard Pique in full deception. Since then, Pique would have left the marital home and would have gone back to live in his old apartment in Barcelona. He reportedly enjoys his single life to the fullest and regularly goes clubbing with Barca teammate Riqui Puig.

This weekend, the singer and the footballer formalized their breakup. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect our privacy. thank you for your understanding” reads a press release.

A rapprochement with Chris Evans and Henry Cavill?

This separation stirs up many rumors. Photos of the singer in an ambulance have been published, suggesting that she had very badly experienced the breakup. But, Shakira quickly clarified things: “I want to clarify that these are photos that were taken on the 28th (May), when my father unfortunately suffered a fall, she shared on her networks. That day I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering“.

For the past few days, it’s something else that has panicked the singer’s fans. Indeed, they realized that she had started following actors Chris Evans and Henry Cavill on the networks….

