Bari, a new McDonald’s opens on the Tangenziale: appointment on December 31st at Poggiofranco

Arrives on the last day of 2021: McDonald’s opens its new store in Bari on 31 December in the Poggiofranco district. It will be found in via Tangenziale Circonvallazione on the Adriatica state road 16, practically next to the Dill’s petrol station. About 70 people will work in the restaurant, and it will have 189 seats between inside and outside.

The offer is then completed with the McDrive lane and McCafè. Poggiogranco therefore becomes the seventh point of sale of the American giant active between Bari and Casamassima, the second located on a busy road (the other is located at the San Paolo district). It will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 6 in the morning to 2 at night, on Fridays and Saturdays it will extend the opening until 4.

“At the same times it will be possible to take advantage of the take-away service – they say from McDonald’s – rigorously disciplined to ensure the safety and health of customers and employees”. Furthermore, the entrances to the restaurant will be limited and the products will be delivered in contactless mode by the staff. “The order can be done independently at the kiosks – the presentation note also reads – for which McDonald’s has implemented extraordinary cleaning and sanitizing procedures, or at the cash desk”

. The McDrive service, for its part, will be operational from Monday to Sunday, from 6 to midnight. Bari thus continues its liaison with the king of fast food, a brand that in Italy alone boasts 610 franchised restaurants, and which in the Apulian capital has recently elected one of its best directors in the world, 27-year-old Alessandra Marino.