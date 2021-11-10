Bari-Billund (Denmark), with Ryanair the new flight from March 2022

A new connection, for the summer season, is added to those offered by the Ryanair company from Bari airport: it is the flight to Billund, the Danish city ‘home’ of Lego which hosts, among other things, the Legoland park, dedicated to most famous bricks in the world.

The start of the route is expected from the end of March 2022, with two weekly flights, on Mondays and Fridays. Together with the Bari-Billund connection, Ryanair also announced the start of the Brindisi-Stockholm service.

Satisfaction with the announcement was expressed by the Vice President of Aeroporti di Puglia, Antonio Maria Vasile. “The Scandinavian market – said Vasile – represents one of the most important development guidelines identified in the Strategic Plan licensed by Aeroporti di Puglia. A choice confirmed also in the review of the same in light of the consequences determined by the pandemic. For this reason, the decision shared with Ryanair to relaunch the connection from Brindisi to Stockholm and open the Billund destination from Bari – he continued – will favor the further growth of tourist incoming from rapidly expanding markets and which look to the Puglia destination with great interest. Major connected destinations, an increase in frequencies and consolidation of the presence of the main carriers – concluded the Vice President of Aeroporti di Puglia – are an indispensable condition to favor the recovery and improve incoming accessibility to a territory that has established itself in recent years, with full merit, as a recognized international brand “.

(photo Fb Legoland Billund)