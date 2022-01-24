Bari is the most expensive city in Italy for a haircut at the hairdresser: the Codacons survey

While waiting for the increases in bills to hit the accounts of Italian families in full, the ‘map’ of increases, from services to foodstuffs up to the Tari, appears to be extremely differentiated in the Peninsula. Thus – according to a survey carried out by Codacons – if Milan is confirmed as the Italian city where life costs the most, Naples the cheapest in terms of food expenditure, Bari is the city where, for a woman, it costs the most. get your hair cut. In the Apulian capital an average of € 26.48 is spent compared to € 11.80 in Naples.

“The cost of living is extremely diversified across the country, with cities in the South that are on average cheaper than in Northern Italy – explains the president. Carlo Rienzi – Prices and tariffs that appear to be constantly evolving: the increases in electricity and gas bills are in fact causing cascading increases in retail prices in recent weeks, due to the higher costs for businesses and activities that are inevitably passed on to consumers through price increases “.