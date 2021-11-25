Business

Bari, opens a new McDonald’s. The multinational is looking for 40 people

The notice on the site is clear. “For the new opening scheduled in Bari, McDonald’s will select about 40 people for the position of” catering employee – crew: if you are looking for a part-time job and you live near restaurants, take part in the selections, we are looking for you ” . The location of the new restaurant is still a secret, but today’s edition of Repubblica Bari talks about negotiations underway for a plot of land on Via Giulio Petroni, close to the ring road. The most accredited hypothesis, although not confirmed by the multinational offices, would be that of via Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa. Cross, in fact, of via Giulio Petroni.

And so McDonald’s (in Italy since 1986, today present with 610 restaurants, six between Bari and Casamassima) would return to invest in the city, after the last opening on Corso Vittorio Emanuele in the ex Motta building. For the new headquarters planned in Bari, McDonald’s will select around 40 people for the position of Catering Manager – Crew. The profile sought must have a “multitasking approach, flexibility, time management and strong customer orientation – reads the notice – Typically the activity is divided between the kitchen and the restaurant, specific training is provided in all positions. In the kitchen, the Crew prepares products of excellent quality, collaborates with colleagues to better manage customer requests, has the opportunity to know all the elements of managing a professional kitchen and a restaurant business, with very high standards of safety and quality. In the dining room, the crew takes care of welcoming customers and supporting them at the kiosks in choosing the different menus and ensures that the customer can have a pleasant experience in our restaurants “.

The requirements are: “flexibility and willingness to work part-time, on day and night shifts, on weekends and holidays, secondary school diploma, excellent interpersonal skills, teamworking orientation, knowledge of another language as well as Italian will be considered a preferential requirement “. Applications by 12 December 2021.

