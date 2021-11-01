Business

Bari, the industrial area changes its face: former Calabrese to the Bruno group and the giants of automotive and logistics arrive

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
Two large international players ready to invest in the industrial area of ​​Bari, the former Calabrese just taken over by another company and the official candidacy to host the next mega-settlement of Intel, disputed by various regions. The industrial area of ​​Bari is once again attractive to businesses. The recent visit by the Prime Minister proved this plastically Mario Draghi to Masmec, a jewel of Bari’s mechatronics.

