Bari, the industrial area changes its face: former Calabrese to the Bruno group and the giants of automotive and logistics arrive

Two large international players ready to invest in the industrial area of ​​Bari, the former Calabrese just taken over by another company and the official candidacy to host the next mega-settlement of Intel, disputed by various regions. The industrial area of ​​Bari is once again attractive to businesses. The recent visit by the Prime Minister proved this plastically Mario Draghi to Masmec, a jewel of Bari’s mechatronics.

