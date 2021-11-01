Business
Bari, the industrial area changes its face: former Calabrese to the Bruno group and the giants of automotive and logistics arrive
Two large international players ready to invest in the industrial area of Bari, the former Calabrese just taken over by another company and the official candidacy to host the next mega-settlement of Intel, disputed by various regions. The industrial area of Bari is once again attractive to businesses. The recent visit by the Prime Minister proved this plastically Mario Draghi to Masmec, a jewel of Bari’s mechatronics.