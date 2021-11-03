Bari, the medical school restarts with face-to-face lessons: “After two years it’s an emotion for us students”

Entering the multipurpose center you immediately catch the enthusiasm of the boys. “Coming back after two years was exciting,” he says Noemi Sassanelli. The students of the School of Medicine of the University of Bari, among the first to be vaccinated (so much so that the trainees are receiving the third dose), for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic have returned to populate the classrooms that are in the Polyclinic. The face-to-face lessons have finally restarted.

“Although the lessons started online for a month, it felt like the first day of school – says the spokesperson for Link Medicina – There was a lot of emotion especially among the adults because they didn’t see colleagues for two years ago”, admits .

Professor Alessandro Dell’Erba next dean of the medical school

And the same emotion also transpires from the words of the future headmaster, Professor Alessandro Dell’Erba, who in recent weeks had been engaged in a commission to assess the suitability of the classrooms: “We started and this is the first fundamental result – he says – I believe that on the part of the students and teachers there is a desire for empathy that is not has through the screen. Academic life is this, it is not a mere transmission of notions. Knowing, knowing how to do and knowing how to be: the first is learned from books, the second perhaps with some tutorials while the last only with teachers, the contact, the joke, the experience “. And then they say “happy but not satisfied”.

Another classroom of the medical school

Because it does not hide some critical issues encountered on the first day, mostly of a technical nature in some classrooms (but nothing irreparable: some missing cables, problems on the network connection or a burned out light bulb on the projectors). The important thing, however, he repeats, is to set off to check and adjust during the race. “I have been with the staff since 7 this morning because fifteen computers have arrived that need to be fixed – he explains – If we had not started we would never have had the litmus test. Some classrooms have not proved ready despite the efforts we have made, but I thought worse, “he admits. “We have provided a technician who deals specifically with these issues.”

In the other faculties of the University of Bari, today, November 3, we left in attendance (while previously there was the mixed mode, now reserved for the frail) with classroom capacities exceeding the 50 percent set previously. For now, 80 percent has been opted for in medical school. “Except for the first years of Medicine and Nursing which are the most frequenting courses, for the most part we are also below”, confirms the future principal who does not register overcrowding. Not all of them restarted live: “Some study courses have asked, due to the needs of the students, to continue for a further period in distance learning, such as those of the master’s degree in Nursing and Obstetrics. There must always be a minimum of flexibility in ‘ interest of students “.