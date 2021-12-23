Bari, the new direct flight to Dubai arrives. Then connections also to Crete and the Costa Smeralda

Head up to the Burj Khalifa, stroll on the man-made Palm Jumeirah island or admire the Vela, the luxurious Burj al Arab, from the beach. Starting from February 4th, it will be possible to do so by flying directly from Bari: Wizz Air has announced a direct connection with Dubai.

The airline has just announced 12 new national and international routes to fly from Italy. And three – all already available for purchase on the company’s website and via the Wizz app – touch the Apulian capital. “With this announcement we are bringing Italian travelers more opportunities to visit relatives or enjoy their long-awaited holidays during the summer. Thanks to Wizz Air’s improved health measures on board, passengers can also enjoy the journey feeling safe and comfortable.” , explains Paulina Gosk, corporate communications manager of Wizz Air.

It starts with the direct connection with Dubai, every Friday starting from February 4th. Then it will continue in the summer: on 6 July the Bari-Creta will be inaugurated, which will start every Wednesday and Sunday: an opportunity to discover the largest Greek island, rich in history and a fascinating natural heritage. But if you want to stay in Italy, the next day will be the turn of one of the most popular destinations in the peninsula. Or rather, of one of the islands: Sardinia. It will be possible to travel to the Costa Smeralda with the direct Bari-Olbia, every Thursday and Sunday from 7 July.