Bariatric surgery can eliminate diabetes and high blood pressure

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner8 hours ago
Santo Domingo, Dr./Health Diary.- Valentina Maldonado, a bariatric laparoscopic surgeon, warned this Thursday that bariatric surgery could eliminate diabetes and high blood pressure problems in people.

Maldonado said obese patients, who suffer from high blood pressure and diabetes, are most likely to improve their health over time by doing this procedure in conjunction with a nutritionist.

The expert mentioned the issue when he was interviewed by experts Pablo de la Mota, Lorenzo Bray, Elias Grulón and Rafael Pérez in the program “Hublando de Salud”, broadcast on the digital platform El Nuevo Diario TV.

He said, “70 to 80% of the stomach is cut and it is left like a banana, which makes people eat little food, which makes them change their eating habits.”

However, he added that the patient would be able to eat everything, but in small quantities, even after placing a gastric balloon, and would have to eat every two hours to lose weight.

“Ghrelin, a so-called ‘hunger hormone’ that is produced by the stomach, is eliminated with bariatric surgery, which leads to rapid weight loss,” reveals the doctor.

He explained that if the patient returned to his previous habits, he could have serious problems, so it would be necessary to determine whether there were psychological problems or other factors affected.

