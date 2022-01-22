Baricco from the hospital, “I have leukemia, I’ll do the transplant” – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 22 – “Um, there is news to give and this time I really have to give it, personally. It’s not that great, I warn you. What happened is that five months ago I was diagnosed a chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. I was sick, but not that bad, come on. When you have such a disease the best thing you can do is have a blood stem cell transplant, which I will do in a couple of days. ” The writer Alessandro Baricco announces it on social networks.



“To give me the stem cells – Baricco writes – will be my sister Enrica, a woman who in my eyes was already quite special before this adventure, let alone now”. And then he explains: “I wouldn’t want to add much else. Perhaps, well, I still want to say that every moment I feel the good fortune of living all this with so many true friends around, smart children, an irresistible life partner, and the best Toro since the Scudetto. These are things, the first three, that change your life. The fourth certainly doesn’t spoil you. In short, I see it well. Don’t count on me for a while, but on the other hand don’t get used to it too much because the doctors who went into it to heal me have every air of being able to do it pretty quickly. Hugs, AB. “



The post is accompanied by a photo of his hospital bedside table where his computer is placed and obviously also a book that is both playful and profound, such as Charles Dickens’ The Pickwick Circle. (HANDLE).

