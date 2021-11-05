Barilla, 30 million euros for a new pesto production line in Rubbiano – Photo





Barilla continues to invest in Italy to develop the largest sauce plant in Europe: the Parma Group announces the setting up of a new production line in the Rubbiano cork factory (after the 2 inaugurated in 2012 and the following 2 in 2018) which it will allow to increase the global production capacity of all types of pesto, including the Genoese one. The planned investment is 30 million euros, which will lead to having the new production line active in April 2023 and will create the conditions for increasing employment in the plant.

“We are particularly pleased to be able to make this announcement – says Giovanni Palopoli, Director of Operation Meal Solution Barilla Group – because in line with our desire to continue investing in the Italian country system at a historic moment in which everyone must do their part to contribute. to a unique opportunity to relaunch the national economy. Rubbiano, also thanks to this further investment, is increasingly confirmed as the largest and most sustainable sauce production plant in Europe, focusing on the quality of products, pesto, which are experiencing a happy season on the Italian and international markets ” .





A “GLOCAL” PLANT: LOCAL RAW MATERIALS AND INTERNATIONAL LOOK

High quality standards, 4.0 technology, food safety, sustainability and a strong drive towards internationalization: these are just some of the important points that characterize the investment in the Rubbiano plant and Barilla’s production philosophy. Inaugurated in 2012, the Rubbiano plant currently employs about 300 people and covers a total covered area of ​​about 30,000 square meters. In the market of pesto and ready-made sauces, Barilla has been present since 1969 and is today a leader in Italy and in continental Europe, experiencing double-digit growth in recent years (especially for pesto) and in Italy, where these products are recognized quality and high value of service, both abroad. The growth in the Americas and in Europe is particularly significant, where the sales of sauces and sauces follow hand in hand with those of pasta, guaranteeing the consumer everything necessary to bring to the table the flavors and aromas of authentic Italian cuisine even to those who do not have the local availability of the best raw materials.





In the Barilla factory in Rubbiano, quantity rhymes with quality, with production that replicates the principles of a large home kitchen on an industrial scale, making the most of the raw materials in the finished product. Behind the success of the Barilla sauces produced in Rubbiano there are tomatoes and basil of Italian origin (all fresh basil is 100% Italian, 100% of the Italian tomato comes from the Po Valley), but also the deep integration with local farmers and high specialization and expertise in tomato and basil processing technologies.





RUBBIANO STORIES: 5 CURIOSITIES ABOUT EUROPE’S LARGEST AND SUSTAINABLE SUGH FACTORY

2012-2022: IN 10 YEARS 120 MILLION EUROS INVESTED IN FOOD VALLEY

Inaugurated in 2012, in the presence of the then Prime Minister Mario Monti, the Barilla plant in Rubbiano (PR) dedicated to the production of sauces is the kingdom of quality Italian tomatoes and basil and a strategic piece of the Barilla world. The sauces plant was built next to the historic plant for the production of bakery products, the first production site built by Barilla outside the city of Parma. The global success of Barilla ready-made sauces led to the expansion of the cork factory in the 2016-2018 two-year period, with an investment of 50 million euros which added to the 40 million of the inaugural project and brought the occupation of the plant from 120 to 300 people. The further investment of 30 million euros announced in November 2021 for the new pesto production line confirms and strengthens Barilla’s bond with this area in which development and employment continue to be created. A territory totally integrated into the Italian Food Valley, characterized by high specialization and competence in this area and a reference point for the cultivation and processing of tomatoes and basil.

WITH RUBBIANO BARILLA BETS ON ITALY: 1 BILLION EURO IN THE FIVE-YEAR 2020-2024

The investment in Rubbiano is part of the growth and development project in Italy that Barilla undertook last year with the investment plan of one billion euros in the five-year period 2020-2024. This figure represents the majority of the Group’s investments and will be dedicated to three strategic areas: renewal of industrial assets, development of strategic supply chains, acquisitions in Italy. The expansion of the Rubbiano plant is part of this process and follows the acquisition of the pasta factory in Muggia (TS), finalized in 2020.

60 THOUSAND TONNES OF TOMATO AND 3 THOUSAND BASIL GROWN LOCALLY

Pesto and ready-made sauces have become the protagonists of the Italian shopping cart and the months of lockdown have confirmed this trend, highlighting both the high value of service and a now recognized quality. According to Nielsen data, this market is worth around 900 million euros, with pests driving sales. And the numbers of Barilla, which has been present in the sauce market since 1969 and is today the leader in Italy and continental Europe (with peaks in popularity in Germany, France and Scandinavian countries), give the dimensions of the phenomenon. To guarantee these volumes, Barilla processes 60,000 tons of tomatoes every year, while around 4,000 tons of basil will become pesto. Both are of Italian origin and purchased from local farmers.

BASIL HARVESTED A FEW KILOMETERS FROM THE PRODUCTION PLANT

That of basil is a story within history. The producers selected by Barilla grow it near the Rubbiano production plant. It is cut in the morning to keep the organoleptic characteristics intact. The harvest takes place when the basil is perfectly ripe, from mid-June to the end of September and, once brought to the factory within two hours of harvesting, it is cold worked to keep all the freshness and aroma of the basil intact.

For an optimal yield of the crops, the system of crop rotation is then applied which provides for the alternation, over the years, of basil with durum wheat used for pasta, with alfalfa that serves as feed for the dairy industry, among whose main products there is the Parmigiano Reggiano DOP which is among the main ingredients of pesto alla Genovese. A perfect circle, in the name of quality sustainable agriculture, in the name of Barilla’s know-how.

A SUGHIFICIO 4.0, ECO-FRIENDLY AND… NAVIGABLE

The Rubbiano cork factory, totally designed internally by Barilla technicians, was designed to recall the spaces and gestures of the large family kitchens struggling with the preparation of sauces. Here tradition and the quality of raw materials meet with 4.0 technologies in the name of sustainability. CO2 emissions and water consumption are respectively 32% and 63% less than in similar plants and with the expansion of 2018 a further step was taken with a further reduction of -7% CO2 emissions, -9% of water consumption in addition to the achievement of 95% of waste sent for recycling. Furthermore, for more than 5 years, the Guardatustesso digital platform has allowed everyone to virtually access the plant, to show with absolute transparency the care and attention placed in every phase of the production process.

The Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is famous in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Cucina Barilla, Catelli, Lancia, Tolerant and Pasta Evangelists – it promotes a tasty diet, joyful and healthy, inspired by the Mediterranean diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop more than 140 years ago, his main purpose was to make good food. Today that principle has become Barilla’s way of doing business: “Good for You, Good for the Planet”, a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of over 8,000 people who work for the company and of a supply chain that shares its values ​​and a passion for quality.

“Good for You” means constantly improving the offer of products, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and promoting access to food.

“Good for the Planet” means committing to reduce and offset CO2eq emissions, promote sustainable supply chains and design packaging so that it can be recycled.

Since 1987, a historical archive collects and preserves the history of the company’s 143 years of life, which today, thanks to the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com, is a resource accessible to all and testifies to the journey of an icon of Made in Italy and the changes in Italian society.

For more information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup