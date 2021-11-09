Barilla Rubbiano: hires with development plan

The Barilla Group will make new hires in Emilia Romagna thanks to a new development plan for the Rubbiano (Parma) plant.

The production site will be expanded to start a new production line, which will allow you to create occupation on the territory.

Here is all the information on Barilla jobs coming to Rubbiano and how to apply to work at the well-known food company.

BARILLA RECRUITMENT AT THE RUBBIANO PLANT

The announcement is made by the company itself, through a press release. The note introduces the new growth plan of the Group for the Rubbiano plant, dedicated to production of sauces and pesto. The plant will in fact be upgraded thanks to an investment of well 30 million euros, which will allow the introduction of a new production line, which will be active from April 2023. This is the fourth production line that will be launched in the Parma cork factory, after those inaugurated in 2012 and 2018, and will allow increase the global production capacity of all types of pesto, including the Genoese one.

The Group aims to confirm that of Rubbiano as the largest and most sustainable sauce production plant in Europe. The development project will have an important impact from the employment point of view, creating new jobs Barilla. The new hires in Rubbiano will be added to those already made by the foundation (2012) to date on the site, which currently employs about 300 people. The new hires will therefore have to deal with the production of pasta sauces, in compliance with the high quality standards of the Group, which uses only tomatoes and basil of Italian origin.

OCCUPATIONAL PERSPECTIVES

At the moment it is not yet known the exact number of insertions that will be made to cover the jobs in Rubbiano that will be created with the start-up of the new production line. The latest expansion of the plant’s production, which saw the introduction of two production lines four years ago, brought about sixty new employees to the company, so it can be assumed that with the new increase in production they could be at least 30 new hires Barilla. As for the figures that will be recruited, it is easy to imagine that it could be above all production workers and workers.

THE GROUP

We remind you that Barilla is one of the largest companies in the world that produce pasta. Founded in 1877, today the Barilla G. e R. Fratelli SpA Group is present in over 100 countries around the world and has 29 production plants. It currently employs nearly 8,600 people globally.

NOMINATIONS

Barilla collects applications through the web page dedicated to the careers (Work with us) of the Group. Those interested in future Barilla hires and job opportunities in Rubbiano can visit it to access the platform on which open positions are published. From here it is possible to know all the active selections to work in the company and apply online, by sending the CV using the appropriate form.

