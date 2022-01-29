BARON MADE HER LOSE FACE “

There Fiesole curve has issued via social a official press release after the sale by Fiorentina of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus:

“AND so we are at the usual. Another little man with no balls, without honor and without respect that he goes into the team without identity and belonging par excellence. Another property who after having heralded the love for the “purple people” does what their predecessors did: sell our best players to historical rivals. We are no longer surprised by anything and we will certainly not tear our hair for having lost yet another fool. But we want to ask a question to the person to whom an entire community has given total trust. To you President. What did they tell her to get her to do such a thing? She who at Meyer had decided not to sell the other player in front of a child who asked him. Compliments to Barone, who must have been convincing by telling her who knows what to make her do an operation that, yes, it will have brought money, but that has made her lose face in front of an entire city and beyond.

How is it possible that you have endorsed the decision to do business with those who represent the absolute evil of that system that until yesterday was fighting? We proudly thought that we had left behind us the dark period of capital gains and business with the unnameable, only to fall back in an instant. A city that had fully embraced its battles, and which would continue to embrace them in the future, felt abandoned and betrayed. It will not be an anonymous caricature probably attacked on the waves of disappointment to be able to represent the thought of Florence, unless this is what they want them to believe. It would have been more right that it was not so much she who was represented on Ponte Vecchio, but those who pushed her to make this decision, which has, in an incontrovertible way, exacerbated the pain of never compensated wounds. We Rocco do not cheer Fiorentina for trophies or victories. Our greatest victory is and always will be being Florentine, we love our colors and we love our identity of which we are proud and proud. We have been by his side in all the battles waged from the stadium, at the sports center up to the struggle to change that system that we have known for decades. We are not willing to see our passion trampled: above all from the umpteenth operation made by his market men who sincerely do not seem to us to represent at all his way of living this adventure with us.

We look forward to you, President. Fiorentina and its people need you here. Not us, but an entire city is waiting for you to understand. We want to give the last message to the team which is the thing that really matters at the moment. You have shown that you have the attributes, we are with you. Other battles await us perhaps to make someone regret leaving at night like a coward.

NEXT FIESOLE CURVE!

NEXT FLORENCE!“.

Here is the photo of the press release: