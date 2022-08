OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The signing of linebacker Anthony Barr as a free agent could move young star Micah Parsons closer to being the Dallas Cowboys’ premier headhunter.

The team also had more variations in mind at that position with the arrival of Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who spent his first eight seasons in Minnesota. Dallas had shown interest in him long before the start of training camp in California.

Barr is beginning his tenure with the Cowboys on the physically unable to practice list, not because of injury, but because Dallas is taking a conservative path with the 30-year veteran to get him ready for practice.

Parsons had 13 sacks and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He tied the third-best record for freshmen since 1982, when sacks began to be officially counted as statistics.

Because of injuries early last season, there were times when Parsons played most of his snaps at defensive end and the Cowboys usually had two other linebackers on the field.

The addition of Barr means the top three options in the mix, which includes Leighton Vander Esch, are first-round draft picks.

“I think when you look at the player packages and how to use Micah, we have another weapon, another great player,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think when you put packages together as you build your system for a 17-game season, the defensive staff is very excited to have another piece.”

The most sacks for Barr in his career was four in his rookie year with the Vikings in 2014, when he was the ninth overall pick. The 6-foot-3 (6-5) Barr has a physique more in the mold of Vander Esch, 6-foot-3 (6-4) as a traditional linebacker.

When Parsons lines up at defensive end, included in the 3-point position the Cowboys sometimes imagined, Barr and Vander Esch could pair up on the second level behind him.

“I will try to continue to help him develop his level of play and allow him to be the best player he can be,” Barr said of Parsons. “It is impressive what he achieved. I think he can elevate and take his game to another level. I hope to be a resource and a tool for him and learn from him and the rest of my teammates.”