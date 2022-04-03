Barra de Marathón enters Morazán and fans of Real España respond with violence; the classic sampedrano was suspended
The classic sampedrano between Real Spain and Marathon had to be suspended just minute 29 of the first half due to the invasion of the field, initially by black-and-white fans, who jumped onto the field seeking to safeguard themselves from the bar of marathon who entered the northern preference sector despite being prohibited from accessing it.
The gates of the preferential sector had to be forced open to give way to men, women and parents with their children so that they could protect themselves from acts of violence.
Minutes after the acts began, the bar of the Royal Spain, located in the southern part of the Morazán also decided to jump to go throw stones and other types of objects to the fans of Marathon who did the same.
The police presence was short and they could not contain the fury of many fans fighting on the field.
Prior to the game, the home club, in this case, the Aurinegros, determined that there was no access to the visiting fans, however, a small group of purslane turned out to crash the party.
Some players of Real Spain asked his fans to withdraw from the field, however the angry fans paid no attention and ran towards the sector where the visitors were to continue the violence.
After more than half an hour that they managed to control the violence, the commissioner Oscar Vasquez Echenique announced that the game was officially canceled and it will be the National League that decides when the remaining 60 minutes will be played and under what conditions and on what field it will be played.