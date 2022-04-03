Barra de Marathón enters Morazán and fans of Real España respond with violence; the classic sampedrano was suspended

2022-04-02

The classic sampedrano between Real Spain and Marathon had to be suspended just minute 29 of the first half due to the invasion of the field, initially by black-and-white fans, who jumped onto the field seeking to safeguard themselves from the bar of marathon who entered the northern preference sector despite being prohibited from accessing it.

The gates of the preferential sector had to be forced open to give way to men, women and parents with their children so that they could protect themselves from acts of violence.

Minutes after the acts began, the bar of the Royal Spain, located in the southern part of the Morazán also decided to jump to go throw stones and other types of objects to the fans of Marathon who did the same.

The police presence was short and they could not contain the fury of many fans fighting on the field.