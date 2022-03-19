Barras del América will be located at the top of the Azteca Stadium

before the bar problems in mexican soccerespecially for what happened in Queretarosome teams have taken some measures to try to control them, such as the implementation of a Fan ID what did you do Atlas and Saintsor not allowing them access, as it was with Chivas. Now America He reported that their animation groups would not collectively enter the Azteca Stadiumalthough these amateur sectors they do not rule out entering the stadium.

The directive of the Eagles made the decision that the two bars affiliated with the club, The Monumental and Disturbance (which are normally located in the lower area of ​​the north header), are not in that area for this Sunday’s game against Toluca inside of Matchday 12 the Closing 2012 and give up that place to children of the Nidos Águila and foundations.

Despite these determinations, in the social networks of the bar The Monumentalthey call for all its members meet in tunnel 46 so they can watch the game against Toluca.

Now, the two cream-blue bars will be in the same north header but in the highest sector of the stadiumsame place that the bar occupies in the matches Kaoz Ritualwhich is considered one of the most dangerous of the MX League and that he is not affiliated with the club.

The organization of the bars in the highest area of ​​the colossus of Saint Ursula It will be defined so that each one enters the stands through different access tunnels. La Monumental will enter through tunnel 46, La Disturbio through 47 and Ritual del Kaoz through 48.

This decision could cause a problem in the standsevery time there is an enmity between these barsespecially with the Kaoz Ritualwhich practically since its creation has been placed in the upper area of ​​the north header.

America’s statement

America sent a statement in which they established that the members of the three bars will not enter the stadium collectively until they can establish a new protocol for their admissions including a FanID.

Bars accuse measure to a better image

Members of the bars that will be removed in the Aztec stadium They accuse that this determination is due to the fact that they want to give a new image through television.

By standing at the top of the Colossus of Santa Ursulain the television shots Barristas will no longer appear behind the goal so i could get the idea that America also did something to control their clubsaccording to members of the bar.

There is a new unrecognized bar

Yes OK The Monumental, the riot and Kaoz Ritual are the best known batons of the Americain the last few months a new bar has been createdwhich is not very big but that begins to have more members and that gathers in the upper part of the stadium on one of the sides.

This group of fans America They are former members of the aforementioned bars and that when placed in a sector where security is zero, they have caused excesses such as those that occurred in the previous tournament against Pumaswhere they went to provoke the rebel and where even they knocked down a stadium fence with the desire to confront.

After that act, security has been increased and during matches, when they sing songs, staff from Public security to calm them down so that behave like any fan being in a familiar area.

The Kaoz Ritual decided not to attend

Although it is not a group recognized by the club, although it is the most numerous and violent, the Kaoz Ritual announced that it will abide by the directive’s measure, for which will not be located at the north end of the property until there are conditions.