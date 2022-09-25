Barre, ‘animal flow’ or MetCon: these are the latest trends for exercising | Health & Wellness

One of the routines involves doing the maximum number of constant high-intensity exercises in a given time. Alexander Dubynin (Getty Images)

Whether you’re one of those who exercise regularly, or those who are trying to create a routine to do it (either in a gym or at home), some of the words that form the salad of new routines that are beginning to become fashionable in sports facilities and also among youtubers who make videos to get in shape at home: barre, AMRAP, hilit… the proposal for new exercises is as broad as it is confusing, full of Anglo-Saxon terms that often refer to complicated routines.

These are some of the trends that are coming to the world of fitness this season, always keeping in mind that it is very important to seek advice before exercising with intensity and to quantify how and when to do it:

‘Animal flow’

Series of quadrupedal and terrestrial movements that imitate the ways of animals. It is a training that only uses body weight, favors expression, coordination and reconnection with oneself. It includes exercises of calisthenics, yoga, capoeira, break dance Y hand stand. They are all combined in a choreography that changes duration and intensity throughout the workout. It is usually practiced in a group to create a pack feeling.

airplane

Brand of a rowing machine that allows you to train the muscles of the upper and lower body and burn many calories while escaping on a 22-inch screen with a dozen interactive video games, Netflix and Disney+. It is advertised as the end of boring workouts.

AMRAP (‘As many repetitions [or rounds] as possible’)

Routine based on performing the maximum number of constant high-intensity exercises in a given time. It is designed to overcome physical and mental limits in order to achieve the proposed objective. Its global success is explained by its ability to adapt to elite athletes and beginners. It does not matter if one person does more repetitions than others if the effort has been the same. AMRAP workouts typically last 20 minutes.

Barre (pronounced bär)

Technique inspired by the classical ballet bar that has been adapted to the universe of fitness. It mixes the best of yoga, pilates and dance and is practiced with music that, unlike other routines, is the absolute protagonist of the training. It is a practice that requires discipline and perseverance to observe the transformation of the body in a few sessions. Some centers that promote this practice claim that it is possible to burn between 200 and 500 calories in a session of between 45 and 60 minutes. For those nostalgic for classical dance.

Wellness Coach

Person who is usually around the room like any other trainer, but a little more attentive to the conversations of the clients. His mission is to work with them to design a personal wellness plan and implement it through personal sessions that last between 30 and 40 minutes per week. This figure appears among the 22 trends that have defined the fitness in 2022, according to the survey that ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal® (FIT) conducts each year among professionals around the world. In the United States, some insurance companies pay a coaching welfare to reduce claims.

EMOM (‘Every minute on the minute’)

Cardio training inspired by the world of crossfit. It is practiced at intervals and certain repetitions of an exercise are marked that must be completed in less than a minute. The remaining time can be taken off until the next interval. It is a demanding training. It should be practiced under the supervision of a coach who takes care that speed is not prioritized over technique. Its duration ranges between ten and 30 minutes.

hormone training

Exercise routine that is designed taking into account the hormonal state, both in men and women, with the aim of seeking balance. In the case of fertile women, a sports series is started every 28 days to adapt to the menstrual cycle: in the follicular phase a high-volume training would be designed, during ovulation and the early and mid-luteal phases the force would be gradually lowered , and during bleeding precision exercises would be avoided, volume and intensity would be reduced.

Jumping rope is one of the most recommended aerobic exercises in different routines. Nastasic (Getty Images)

Functional Fitness

It is a training that does not aspire to perfection but to a good performance in daily activities such as walking, jumping, climbing stairs or lifting small loads. His routines seek to work the muscles by imitating day-to-day movements, which is why some of his exercises consist of pulling a rope or dragging a tire. The viral videos of TikTok have been definitive in the implantation of a training that closely resembles reality.

Hilit (‘High Intensity Low Impact’)

Cardiovascular work routine with weights and zero impact for the joints. Its great benefit is to minimize injuries by improving strength, endurance and flexibility. It is designed by circuits that combine high and low pulses with short rests to achieve significant metabolic activation. It can be practiced four to five times a week.

‘Miniworkouts’ (mini workouts)

Shorter and more frequent routines. Instead of spending an hour training, I would break it up into three 15-minute sessions throughout the day, or quick 5- or 10-minute bursts of high intensity. For some, the advantage of this structure is its ease to fit into complicated schedules, for others, the possibility of concentrating exclusively on one part of the body, and thus avoid tiring another muscle group. It can be practiced at home, with or without equipment.

MetCon

It is the abbreviation for Metabolic Conditioning (Metabolic conditioning). It is a routine that combines cardiovascular and strength training, as well as aerobic and anaerobic exercises. Its objective is to increase and optimize the energy production of the organism. To do this, work is done at different moments of the routine on three systems: the phosphogens, the glycolytic and the oxidative. Training these systems makes the body’s use of energy more efficient.

‘Reverse Running’ or ‘Retrorunning’

It consists of running backwards. A technique that may seem extravagant but whose first references appear in documents from the 19th century. In the 20th century it began to be used as a rehabilitation therapy and in the 21st it is reaching gyms. It has been another of the fitness trends identified for 2022. In theory, the reverse movement has less impact on the knee than conventional running and allows you to exercise without forcing the joint. Muscles are strengthened, coordination, balance and posture are improved. Concentration benefits have also been observed.

And outside the gym…

NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis). It is the caloric expenditure of daily life (except for the time of physical exercise) and it may be that in your gym nothing else is talked about, since it is known that the effectiveness of training is enhanced with an active life outside. It is of little use to exercise if the rest of the time is spent sitting or on the sofa. NEAT is one of the four sources of energy expenditure along with basal metabolism (daily calories consumed by the body at rest), thermogenesis (energy used in digestion) and physical exercise. NEAT should be our second source of daily caloric expenditure. In 2022 a good coach will tell you that you have to move more.

