Barrick Gold exported 15 gold and silver bars to Spain

Santo Domingo, DR.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s Pueblo Viejo mining company exported a 1,481,250-kilogram shipment of gold and silver through the Las Americas International Airport terminal, bound for Madrid, Spain on a commercial passenger flight.

The cargo was transported to the cargo terminal in a truck license plate No.L307015 of the Alfamar company, with the amount of 15 gold and silver ingots, coming from the Pueblo Viejo gold mine.

The shipment of precious metals was scheduled to leave on flight No. 6500, of the Iberia airline, bound for the city of Madrid, Spain, which departs from this terminal in Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez.

The gold and silver export was transported from the Pueblo Viejo, Cotui mine to the loading terminal in a maximum security armored truck escorted by heavily armed guards from a private security company.

Before departure, the cargo was inspected in a cargo terminal warehouse by officials and expert technicians from the General Directorate of Customs, to ensure that the documents and procedures were in order.

The process of inspection and check of the merchandise and export papers was carried out in the presence of executives of the foreign mining company and private security personnel and customs officials, as explained.

Although most frequently exports are made to Canada and the United States, in recent months they are being taken to the Spanish market.

Regularly, the company Barrick Gold periodically exports gold and silver through the aforementioned airport terminal, to international markets where nationally produced gold is commercialized and industrialized.

It is recalled that despite the existing restrictions at airports due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic at Las Américas airport, the foreign company Barrick Pueblo Viejo continued its exports to the United States and European markets.