Barriers: plot, cast and curiosities about Denzel Washington’s film

One of the increasingly topical issues in the United States (and around the world) is that of racial segregation towards people of color. Even the cinema over the years has spent itself in stories about it, drawn from true stories or not, with the aim of condemning this attitude once more. Recent movies like Selma – The road to freedom, 12 years a slave And The right to count they all met with the approval of critics and audiences and so it was too Barriers (review here), a 2016 film directed by the Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, here in his third direction for cinema.

The film is the film adaptation of the famous 1983 play by August Wilson, winner of this Pulitzer Prize for dramaturgy. Always indicated as one of the most important titles linked to the racial theme, this is however also a splendid story about parenting, the fear that this role entails and the emotional barriers that everyone builds within themselves. For years, attempts were made to bring this story to the big screen, but Wilson’s desire for an African American to direct the film seemed to be an obstacle to this. Died in 2005, Wilson would have been pleased to see his wish come true.

The Washington film is in fact extremely attentive to each of the themes present in the work, and has been indicated as one of the best films of the year, also earning four Academy Award nominations including, in fact, that of best film. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Barriers: the plot of the film

Set in the 1950s, the film’s protagonist is Troy Maxson, once considered a rising star of baseball, who however found himself being expelled from the Major League as an African American. As a result, he had to fall back on a job as a garbage man in an attempt to support his daughter Rose and the two sons Lyons, had from a previous marriage, e Cory. Over time, however, his task as a father and husband is limited to supporting the family, without taking care of other aspects. Those he gives his children are mostly orders rather than teachings and the hardness of his soul does not fail to make him unpleasant to those around him.

In his eyes, he only tries to prevent his children from getting hurt by pursuing overly ambitious projects, just as it was for him. Now aware of the way people of color are treated in society, he aims to take away any possible illusion about it from Lyons and Cory. However, Cory dreams of playing baseball and while he helps his father build a wooden fence around the whole house, he announces that a sports agent wants to take him into the team as a professional and needs to sign his consent. From Troy’s opposition, a conflict will arise that will lead father and son to rediscover, clash and perhaps forgive each other.

Barriere: the cast of the film

In addition to directing the film, Washington has carved out the role of Troy Maxson for himself. He had already played this character in the theater over a hundred times, thus knowing him in every slightest nuance. Having also become a great expert on Wilson’s work in its entirety, Washington said that bringing it to the big screen was quite easy, without having to make major changes. He also contributed to rewriting some passages of the screenplay, but not being accredited in this role but letting Wilson himself appear as a screenwriter. At the time of the Oscar nominations, Washington was nominated for Best Actor and for Best Picture.

Next to him, in the role of his wife Rose Lee, there is instead the actress Viola Davis, which Washington had already directed in his debut film as a director Antwone Fisher. Despite being the female protagonist of the film, according to the producers, Davis was promoted as “supporting character”, thus being able to obtain more recognition such as the Oscar, won after two previous nominations. In the role of Troy’s children, Cory and Lyons, the actors find themselves instead Jovan Adepo, here at his film debut, e Russell Hornsby, best known for the series Grimm. The character actor is also present in the film Stephen McKinley Henderson, veteran performer of Wilson’s work as Jim Bono.

Barriers: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of Barriers thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality.

