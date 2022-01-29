Barrow, the Colleys and Darboe return to Fantasy Football

Barrow, Omar and Ebrima Colley, Darboe: return to fantasy football

In the Gambia, in fact, they had been summoned Musa Barrow (Bologna), Omar Colley (Sampdoria), Ebrima Colley (Spezia), Ebrima Darboe (Rome)among other things today all in the field although not all as owners: the four players will be immediately available of their respective teams starting from the next round of the championship, the 24th matchday of Serie A 2021/22.