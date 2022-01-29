Barrow, the Colleys and Darboe return to Fantasy Football

The quarter-finals of the African Cup underway in Cameroon, in the Gambia field and precisely the Indomitable lions, to win the hostsToko Ekambi brace in the final 0-2: therefore continues the path of Zambo Anguissa of Napoli and Martin Hongla of Verona, but there is still good news from Fantasy Football. At 8 pm on the field Burkina Faso and Tunisia.
Barrow, Omar and Ebrima Colley, Darboe: return to fantasy football
In the Gambia, in fact, they had been summoned Musa Barrow (Bologna), Omar Colley (Sampdoria), Ebrima Colley (Spezia), Ebrima Darboe (Rome)among other things today all in the field although not all as owners: the four players will be immediately available of their respective teams starting from the next round of the championship, the 24th matchday of Serie A 2021/22.
Africa Cup and Fantasy Football, new for four games
Barrow will be at Mihajlovic’s disposal in Bologna-EmpoliO. Colley could return to the center of the Sampdoria-Sassuolo defense, E. Colley in the squad of Thiago Motta for the transfer of Spezia to Salernitana, and finally Darboe again in the ideas of mister Mourinho for Rome-Genoa.