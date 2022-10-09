Barry Keoghan Can’t Wait To Return As The Joker In ‘The Batman 2’

batman It has been one of the great sensations in superhero movies this year. Among other things for his detective vision in the key of a thriller. One of the most striking points was the construction of Enigma. The actor Paul Dano embodied the grotesque villain, moving away from the pomposity of his original aesthetic and approaching criminal versions like the zodiac killer. For Batman 2 The Joker is expected to do his performance and be the antagonist of the new story starring Robert Pattinson. The killer clown already appeared in a brief cameo in the first installment under the actor’s face Barry Keoghan and if we can’t wait to see him in action, he can’t wait to return to Gotham.

In an interview with GQ, Keoghan talked about several of his projects and of course, his future as the dark knight’s nemesis: “As soon as that call comes in, I’ll be there, man. I am there”. The interpreter burns with the desire to return to Batman 2although at the moment there is still enough for the batsignal lights up the world’s cinemas again. Director Matt Reeves is currently working on the script for the sequel with Mattson Tomlin. At first and in the midst of the maelstrom of cancellations by Warner Bros. Discovery, for a moment the cancellation of the sequel was thought due to the restructuring of the DC universe, but luckily Batman 2 It is more than confirmed.

The actor, who has also appeared in the MCU as Druig in Eternalshe wants his Joker to have an undertone, behind all that makeup. “He’s a little charmed and he’s a little hurt. I want people to identify with him… (to know) that it is a façade that he puts on”, explained Keoghan, who concluded by defining him as a kind of “broken child”. In addition to the Irish interpreter, the return of Robert Pattinson has also been confirmed. What we don’t know is if Zoë Kravitz will repeat as Catwoman or if the new script introduced other new characters in the universe such as Robin.

No release date yet Batman 2fans of the universe adapted by Reeves will be able to quench their hype with the series that Colin Farrell is shooting the Penguinanother of the villains of the guardian of Gotham.