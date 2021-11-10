Barry Keoghan could be the next Joker

According to the twitter page deuxmoiworld, already famous for its reliable Hollywood-style leaks, Barry Keoghan will be the next Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, film coming out in 2022 that will mark the reboot of the bat saga.

After proving his talent in Nolan’s Durkirk or the more recent Eternals, the Irish actor second of the leakers would be ready to take a major step in his career.

So after making his MCU debut, rumor has it that he has a place in the rival universe, DC.

Take this with a grain of salt but @deuxmoiworld who’s had a pretty good track record claims that Barry Keoghan is playing THE JOKER. Lots of people believed that he was secretly playing Mad Hatter, but this role is obviously much bigger. Clearly sequel bait pic.twitter.com/dKzT5IUt0R – VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) November 8, 2021

The Batman and the presence of Barry Keoghan

Let’s go in order. Barry’s presence in the film has already been confirmed some time ago, when the cast was announced. His name, however, was followed by a secondary, if not marginal role, namely that of a policeman in the service of Gotham City.

But why give a background role to an actor who has already proven to be at ease in more dynamic performances? We are still talking about Druig of the Eternals. Could it be a Warner gimmick to create a surprise effect?

At the moment what we know is that the Riddler will be present, borrowing the face of Paul Dano.

The movie trailer it gave us the impression that we were facing a much darker title than the Nolan trilogy. Matt Reeves almost seems to take his cue from the atmosphere that was breathed in Gotham’s Joker (2019), with an Edward Pattinson distant in style and movements from Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne.

Barry Keoghan can help recreate gloomy Gotham City, showing us something in his unclear timing?

But now let’s be clear. Joker will never be just any character, but a villain everyone has high expectations of, fueled by the interpretations of Heath Ledger or more recently by that by Joaquin Phoenix.

In the Batman reboot by Matt Reeves, someone will have to take over the legacy left by the past and give your best not to make him regret it. Could Barry Keoghan really be cast for this important role?

And you commodorini what do you think of The Batman? Do you think the Irish actor has what it takes to play the great enemy of the bat man?

