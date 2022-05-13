Barry Keoghan Joins Upcoming Netflix Movie ‘Satburn’ Following His Recent Arrest

England.- According to deadline, the star of Eternals, Barry Keoghan, and the actor from euphoria, Jacob Elordi, have signed on to star in the second feature film by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennel, titled saltburn, with Margot Robbie c.as executive producer. They will join the recently announced main star Rosamund Pike. Production is expected to begin this summer at the United Kingdom.

Saltburn will be directed by Emerald Fennell. Apparently, it will be a story of obsession, centered on a great English aristocratic family. The project will be produced by Fennell along with Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley Y margot robbie via Lucky Chap Entertainment.

Fennell earned recognition for her directorial debut in the feature film Promising Young Womandirected by Carey Mulligan. For her work in the 2020 film, the former actress The Crown won an award from Academy for best original screenplay out of three nominations. He is currently in production on the live-action movie Barbie from Greta Gerwig.

Keoghan gained recognition for his roles in Dunkirk and The Slaughter of a Sacred Deer. He has recently starred in the superhero role in Eternals, from Marvel Studios, and the villain in batmanfrom Warner Bros. Pictures.

Elordi’s breakout role was in the romantic comedy film Netflix The Kissing Booth. Later, he was able to showcase his dramatic chops on the hit teen drama series HBO Euphoria. It has recently appeared in deepwater, from 20th Century Studios, beside Ben Affleck Y Anne of Arms.