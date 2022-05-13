Entertainment

Barry Keoghan Joins Upcoming Netflix Movie ‘Satburn’ Following His Recent Arrest

England.- According to deadline, the star of Eternals, Barry Keoghan, and the actor from euphoria, Jacob Elordi, have signed on to star in the second feature film by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennel, titled saltburn, with Margot Robbie c.as executive producer. They will join the recently announced main star Rosamund Pike. Production is expected to begin this summer at the United Kingdom.

